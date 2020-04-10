When Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora Rocked Neon Outfits Flawlessly

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora are stars who are widely lauded for their stunning fashion statements. Let us take a look at the times when they sported neon outfits with perfection and grace.

Sonakshi, Ananya, Malaika rock neon outfits flawlessly

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha sported a neon suit on day one of Khandaani Shafakhana promotion tour. Not to miss how she accessorised her look with exquisite jewellery. She teamed her three-piece suit with white heels and opted for bold makeup. Leaving her hair open, she looked like a diva.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, wore a neon two-piece that received much love from fans. All eyes were on her hair clips that added more glam to her overall outfit. Ananya teamed up her attire with a neon belt and also wore a pair of huge heels. With minimal makeup, she looked perfect.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiya Chaiya star Malaika Arora sported a neon suit for an awards night. In the caption, she says, 'It's neon baby'. Malaika went on to wear bold eye makeup, with a subtle lip colour. With a neat high pony, he looked perfect.

