Has Ananya Panday Taken A Dig At Trolls With Her Cryptic 'not Making Sense' Post?

Ananya Panday marked her Bollywood debut with the movie Student of The Year 2. The actor has often been trolled on several occasions. Be it her Instagram captions, or her take on nepotism, Ananya Panday has been a favourite of online trollers. Recently, the actor posted a picture on her Instagram and looks like Ananya has a quirky reply for all the trolls.

Ananya Panday posted a picture where she is seen in a ‘fresh out of the shower’ kind of look as she dons an orange bathrobe with a white towel wrapped up on her hair. The actor is also seen posing with orange sunglasses while she is on an on-going face time call with her friend. In the series of pictures posted by Ananya Panday, the actor struck different poses. The interesting thing about her pictures was the actor’s caption. The actor wrote, “ I’m under no obligation to make sense to you 🎩”. It seems like her post was a strong hit back at all the trolls.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ananya Panday has upped her social media presence and is seen engaging with her followers. In the recent past, the actor shared a selfie from her home in a maxi slip top.

