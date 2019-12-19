The Debate
Ananya Panday Reveals She Wants THIS Star Kid In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday in a media interaction revealed that she wants one of her friends to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie. Read on to know who.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Bollywood’s budding star Ananya Panday is currently on a happy ride as her recently released movie Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered massive appreciation from fans. The actor has opened up about many things in different interviews, that created headlines. In a recent media interaction, Ananya Panday stated that she wants her fellow friend Suhana Khan to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie.

Ananya Panday feels Ananya would be perfect for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie

In a recent talk with an entertainment portal, Ananya said that she feels her best friend Suhana Khan would look beautiful in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Ananya and Suhana, the two childhood friends, share a great bond and have often been clicked together by the paparazzi. Speaking more about her friend, Ananya Panday said that Suhana was a very talented and brilliant actor. Furthermore, the Student Of The Year 2 actor said that Suhana was a great dancer and singer, that many are unaware of. She concluded talking about how her film Pati Patni Aur Woh received heaps of praises from fans and critics alike. 

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the film titled Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. There are reports saying that Panday also has another film lined up in her kitty. The yet-to-be-titled movie will reportedly feature megastar Deepika Padukone and the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Pati Patni Aur Woh

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

