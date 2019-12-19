Ananya Panday Reveals She Wants THIS Star Kid In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film

Bollywood’s budding star Ananya Panday is currently on a happy ride as her recently released movie Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered massive appreciation from fans. The actor has opened up about many things in different interviews, that created headlines. In a recent media interaction, Ananya Panday stated that she wants her fellow friend Suhana Khan to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie.

Ananya Panday feels Ananya would be perfect for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie

In a recent talk with an entertainment portal, Ananya said that she feels her best friend Suhana Khan would look beautiful in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Ananya and Suhana, the two childhood friends, share a great bond and have often been clicked together by the paparazzi. Speaking more about her friend, Ananya Panday said that Suhana was a very talented and brilliant actor. Furthermore, the Student Of The Year 2 actor said that Suhana was a great dancer and singer, that many are unaware of. She concluded talking about how her film Pati Patni Aur Woh received heaps of praises from fans and critics alike.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the film titled Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. There are reports saying that Panday also has another film lined up in her kitty. The yet-to-be-titled movie will reportedly feature megastar Deepika Padukone and the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Here's how netizens reacted to Pati Patni Aur Woh

PATI PATNI aur WOH

Movie Review

This is a complete laugh riot mainly due to its delightful witty dialogues and writing.Of the cast @bhumipednekar is once more outstanding,but the scene stealer is @Aparshakti who is simply hilarious in Pati Patni aur WAH!#PatiPatniAurWohReview — Kalpesh Ashar (@kalpesh_ashar) December 8, 2019

The song Dilbara from Pati Patni Aur Woh hits so different🥺 — veeeeeeeens (@smallgirlsthink) December 19, 2019

I watched Pati, Patni aur Woh movie. 3/5. Sec half was more entertaining. @Aparshakti did a fab job, nice comic timing.👌🏻 @bhumipednekar acted superb. 👌 Overall, a gd movie watch. Direction by @mudassar_as_is was fine. 👍🎉 pic.twitter.com/LnqmA0avQB — Sanghamitra (@SanghamitraRch) December 17, 2019

Watched Pati Patni aur Woh. I didn't go in expecting meaning and depth, people I went with watched to watch the movie for entertainment. It's a good one time watch, nothing more nothing less. You'd enjoy it nevertheless. Bhumi is honestly excellent. I looked forward to seeing — 🧛 (@anilasayshi) December 7, 2019

