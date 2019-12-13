Bollywood News Wrap For Today Ft. Kareena, Deepika & Sanjay Leela Bhansali

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, quite a few Bollywood celebrities have made headlines in recent times. Here is a Bollywood news wrap of all that was reported by the portal.

When Kareena had a candid chat with her mother-in-law

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want, had Sharmila Tagore as its guest for the day. Mother-in-law of Kareena, Sharmila talked about careers, nawabs and the different roles of a woman. Taking up a fan’s question Kareena Kapoor Khan also asked Sharmila Tagore the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law. In another segment of the show, Sharmila revealed the qualities of Kareena that she adored and also the one trait that the latter should work on.

When Deepika was all energy even at 6 AM

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone made it to the headlines for the Instagram story of her fitness trainer which also featured the actor. The two posed together and while Yasmin Karachiwala gave a sleepy look, Deepika was all energetic and happy. The caption said that only Deepika Padukone could get her to work at 6 o'clock in the morning. In another story covered by the portal, Deepika seemed to look like a queen posing in a pink maxi dress and matching pink cape. This was reportedly a promotional outfit that the actor will be the donning for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Chhapaak.

Bhansali stepping into a new territory

In other news, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came together with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor to announce the film that he will be making on the Balakot airstrike. According to reports, the film will be celebrating the heroism and bravery of the Indian Air Force and paying a tribute to these 'Sons of the Nation'. Bhansali spoke about it in an interview and the news was confirmed by Bhushan Kumar who reportedly said this will be one of the biggest projects of next year.

