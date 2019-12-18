'Bajirao Mastani' And Other Classic Love Stories By Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most prominent directors in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker is known for his visually entertaining movies and the beautiful sets which transports the viewers into another world. He made his debut in 1996 with the film Khamoshi: The Musical. One of his most successful film Bajirao Mastani has completed four years. While that film had its own charm with unforgettable characters that worked on the audiences, here are some of his other films which managed to create the same magic.

4 years of 'Bajirao Mastani': Classic love story stories that Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought to us

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The 1999 classic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai was one of the most popular romance films. The film extensively explores Gujarat and its rich culture throughout the film. In the film Salman Khan’s character is often seen talking to his deceased father, looking at the sky. According to an entertainment portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had this habit himself as a child when he lost his father, hence he incorporated this small gesture in the film.

Devdas

One of the most iconic movies ever directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the 2002 Bollywood drama film Devdas. The movie revolves around the story of a young man who after being restricted to marry the woman he loves, spirals down into a life of alcoholism. The movie captures the essence of sorrow and pain aptly according to the fans.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela was one of the most successful films in 2013. The film was loosely based on the Shakespearean novel Romeo and Juliet. However, the film managed to capture the essence of hatred between the two families. Fans praised the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the film.

