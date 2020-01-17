Ananya Panday Wishes Parents On Wedding Anniversary With A Throwback Photo

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. The actor despite being only a year old in the industry and has managed to garner a huge following. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. Ananya Panday’s parents celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary today. The actor took to her social media account to wish her parents with a sweet post. Check out the post here.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's 'Kylie Jenner Inspired Outfit' Called Out By Fashion Watch-dog Diet Sabya

Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture of her parents. She calls her parents her ‘happy place’. She even hashtagged the post saying 22 years of love and only love. Chunky Panday also posted a picture with his wife to wish her on their special day. Ananya Panday shared the post on her Instagram story.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram story

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Modern Twist To The 'Palat' Moment From 'DDLJ' Is Internet's New Favourite

Chunky Panday’s post

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' Picture Will Refresh Your Memory From 'Jab We Met', See Pic

Ananya Panday was seen essaying the role of Tapasya Singh in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. She shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in the film. She was quite appreciated for her screen presence and for her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in the movie. Ananya Panday will be seen starring opposite Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter in the movie Khaali Peeli. She is currently shooting for the film which is helmed by Maqbool Khan. The movie is set in Mumbai itself. Khaali Peeli is slated to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Is 'Attrangi', Says Her 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ishan Khatter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.