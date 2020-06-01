Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Scene From 'Tamasha' Surfaces, Complete With 'Majnu' Vibes

Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film, Tamasha, is often considered to be one of his best works. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and truly showed the versatility of his acting talents. Recently, a fan reuploaded a deleted scene from Tamasha on social media. The deleted scene featured Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ved, going through a breakdown. The fan also mentioned that this scene gave off a "Majnu" vibe, as this deleted scene was supposed to be Ved's reaction after he was rejected by Deepika Padukone's character.

A deleted scene from Tamasha showcases Ranbir Kapoor in full "Majnu" mode

In the deleted scene, Ranbir Kapoor has a complete mental breakdown as he starts dancing around on top of an office table, while his colleges stare at him in complete confusion. He even jumps and grabs onto the AV projector in the room like a child.

The scene then shifts to a forest, where Ranbir Kapoor, now in rags with a long unkempt beard, dances around. This deleted scene was supposed to represent Ranbir Kapoor's breakdown after his character, Ved, was rejected by Deepika Padukone's character in Tamasha. In the caption for the video, the fan compared Ranbir Kapoor's Ved to Avinash Tiwary’s Qais in the 2018 film, Laila Majnu.

Avinash Tiwary’s character, Qais, went through a similar breakdown in Laila Majnu when he ran into the mountains after he was rejected by Laila. Further, the fan also praised Imtiaz Ali for showing the true effects of love in films.

How Tamasha dealt with mental health and love

The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor as Ved and Deepika Padukone as Tara. Due to his borderline personality disorder, Ved is unable to work or form relationships. His mental state pushes away Deepika Padukone (Tara), who realises that she loved his jovial personality back when they first met.

Though it was commercially unsuccessful, Tamasha quickly became a cult classic and is loved by fans of Bollywood romance films. For his stellar performance, Ranbir Kapoor was even nominated for the Best Actor Award at Filmfare.

Ranveer Singh called Deepika and Ranbir's throwback pic 'cute'

