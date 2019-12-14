Sara Or Ananya? 'Student Of The Year 2' Star Reveals Name Of Kartik Aaryan's Best Friend

Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing extremely well at the box office. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar have been widely appreciated for their performances. The trio, who is on a promotional spree, has been to various talk shows. One of these shows was Siddharth Kannan’s talk show. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Ananya Panday revealed that she is Kartik Aaryan’s best friend and not Sara Ali Khan.

In the talk show with Siddharth Kannan, the trio, Kartik, Ananya, and Bhumi were asked different questions regarding each other. Siddharth Kanan started with Kartik Aaryan and asked him about his struggling days. Kartik informed that he used to make food for all his hostel mates who wanted to eat. Different questions were lined up for both Ananya and Bhumi. When Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about the weirdest rumour she has ever heard about herself, she replied that she cannot speak English.

The next question in the talk show was for Ananya Panday. The actor was asked about her love for Hrithik Roshan during her childhood. Ananya admitted that she was a diehard Hrithik fan when she was 2-year-old. She also mentioned that when she met Hrithik for the first time at a birthday party, she started shouting his name.

Sidharth Kanan then asked Kartik about Ananya Panday’s best friend. He was asked to pick between Shanya Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Kartik Aaryan correctly answered that Ananya’s best friend is Shanaya. When Sidharth pointed out that Sara Ali Khan not being Ananya’s best friend, to which Ananya replied that she is a good friend.

Then Ananya Panday was asked who is Kartik’s best friend. She was asked to pick between Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, and herself. The actor promptly replied that the answer is Ananya Panday. Even Bhumi confirmed the fact to be true. The trio asked several questions about each other and they replied to most of the questions correctly.

