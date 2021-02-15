'Anupamaa' February 15 Spoiler: Vanraj-Pakhi Lash Out At Kavya, Anupamaa Rejoices Victory

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Anupamaa explains to the principal about her management, Vanraj and Pakhi lash out at Kavya. Vanraj tries to resolve the issues between his girlfriend and his daughter but in vain. Things turn ugly when Kavya tries to hit Pakhi. Here's Anupamaa February 15 spoiler.

As per the recent Anupamaa episodes, Anupamaa gets felicitated at the Dawn Valley School, Ahmedabad. Pakhi gets irritated after she watches her father make his own tea. She tells Kavya to help him with the same, but the latter refuses. When they indulge in an ugly spat, Vanraj informs Pakhi to live responsibly and also asks her to follow some rules in the house. After this, he informs Kavya that it will be better if Pakhi and he go somewhere else to live, as there are so many issues in their house just between three people.

After Pakhi reaches school, she bumps into her mother and congratulates her for her victory. At school, Vanraj also lauds his wife but the latter is more concerned about Pakhi's health. However, Vanraj informs Anupamaa that things are fine and that their daughter is yet having adjustment issues. Amid their conversation, they receive a message from the counsellor and the duo is being called for their divorce.

Kavya, on the other hand, worries about Vanraj's health. She decides to plan a surprise for his birthday. She also makes sure to be there for him during his tough phase. Leela gets emotional when Anupamaa goes to receive her award. She helps her daughter-in-law while getting groomed and also tells her to keep up the hard work. Vanraj is learning to make some tea for himself but he burns his hand during the same. Both, Vanraj and Pakhi, are new to the norms of Kavya's house and are facing a lot of issues with the routine. Pakhi changes her mind and reconsiders having her bestie in her competition with her.

