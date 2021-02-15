Kajal Aggarwal Digs Out Wedding Pic With Gautam On Valentine's Day, Pens Lovable Note

On Monday morning, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu from their wedding festivities. The Brahmotsavam actor wrote, "A change of date does not make me love you any lesser." In the pic, the duo was caught in a candid moment while they hugged each other during their wedding day. While Kajal smiled away to glory, Gautam planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Kajal further wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day, every day, my happily ever." As soon as Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's photo was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "So adorable," whereas another fan penned, "Lovely couple." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, many other stars shared lovable photos with their partners on Instagram.

Kajal's Valentine's post for Gautam

Also Read | Kangana Believes 'ultimate Symbol Of Love Is Lord Rama', Pens Note On Valentine's Day

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The duo got married in Mumbai on October 30 in a close-knit ceremony, in presence of friends and family. "And just like that, from ms to Mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you," Kajal wrote on Instagram.

She shared a slew of photos that gave a peek into their lavish affair. After their wedding festivities were over, the two stars jetted off to the Maldives for a week-long honeymoon. For the New Year's, they escaped to a snowy location and shared many glimpses from their holiday. Kajal expressed that she is "grateful for marrying the love of her life" and is grateful for their new beginnings.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update: Bani Breaks Down In Tears, Farishta Berates Her And Veer

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 9 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Survives In Mishap, Principal Puts Forth Demand

On the work front, Kajal has several movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in the movie titled Indian 2, a political-drama helmed by Shankar. The movie stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Apart from this, she is also roped in for Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan. In this film, she will be seen sharing screen space with superstar, Chiranjeevi, who will be seen essaying a dual role.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Become Parents To Baby Boy, Latter Shares Happy News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.