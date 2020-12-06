Ananya Panday Says 'Going To Get Trolled Anyway' On Fashion, Focuses On Being 'happy'

With the easy access for social media users to comment on celebrity’s posts, trolling is often common. The female stars, in particular, receive mean comments on their fashion sense and outfits. And it seems a lot of stars have started to be unaffected by the trolls and stand by their decisions, as Ananya Panday recently pointed out.

READ: Ananya Panday Faces Immense Backlash As Fans Realise She Copied Khloe's Statement

Ananya Panday on being trolled for fashion choices

Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on the Kareena Kapoor Khan-hosted radio show What Women Want. When the latter asked how the youngster handled the trolling and criticism, she replied that she was now dressing to keep herself happy as compared to dressing to impress others before.

“When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy. But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star said.

She also said that irrespective of all efforts, criticism is inevitable. Sharing that she had even made it to platforms like Diet Sabya that highlight copied outfits and other faux pas, she focused on being happy with own choices.

READ: Ananya Panday Surprises Mother Bhavana Panday With A Thoughtful And Amazing Present

"When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable," she said. Ananya added, "I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine."

Ananya Panday on professional front

Ananya Panday had featured in Khaali Peeli earlier this year. She featured opposite Ishaan Khatter in the action-comedy film. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie.

READ: Ananya Panday Shares Sun-kissed Pics While Flaunting Ring, Fans Ask 'engaged?'

READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Poses With Her Family In This Rare Throwback Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.