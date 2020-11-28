Ananya Panday Surprises Mother Bhavana Panday With A Thoughtful And Amazing Present

Bhavana Panday was taken by surprise when her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday presented her with an amazing gift. The wife of actor Chunkey Panday couldn’t contain her excitement as she received a box full of sweets from her lovely daughters. She shared the image on her Instagram handle and her followers were awestruck with the wonderful gift she received from Ananya Panday and her sister.

Ananya Panday surprises mother Bhavana Panday with thoughtful and "Fabulous" gift

Bhavana Panday shared a picture of her gift on Instagram and write a long heartfelt caption for her girls. The gift she received was two boxes full of sweets. However, the boxes were presented in the shape of the letter B and P which are the initials of Bhavana Panday. Thus, the thoughtful gift was well-received by Bhavana who was touched by the humble gesture from her daughters. She shared the image on Instagram and began the caption by thanking her girls for the wonderful present that she received. She expressed her love for them and said that the gesture was too adorable.

The boxes Bhavana Panday received were filled with delicious looking delicacies and sweets. The boxes each contained sweets and flowers and a few notes that praised Bhavana Panday. Notes with the words “Fabulous” and “Star Mom” were seen in the box which served as lovely gesture from her daughters.

Followers of Bhavana expressed their delight upon seeing such a thoughtful gift that she received. They praised Anaya and Rysa for their amazing gift and showered praises for them in the comments section of the post. Bhavana Panday is seen in the recently-released Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Thus, the gift from her daughters was sent in order to celebrate the success of the series. The show focuses on the lives of the Bollywood A-lister wives and their personal and professional relationships. The show is a Netflix exclusive and has been streaming on the OTT platform. Several fans of Ananya Panday and Bhavana Panday have shared the series and praised it for its amazing depiction.

