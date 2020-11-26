Ananya Panday Shares Sun-kissed Pics While Flaunting Ring, Fans Ask 'engaged?'

On Wednesday night, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a series of stunning sun-kissed pics of herself. In the photos, she particularly went on to flaunt her ring. Ananya ditched a caption for the post and in no time, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Fans were quick to notice the ring on her finger.

A user wrote, "Are you engaged or what?? Always wearing the ring over there?!!". Another fan penned, "Why is she wearing what looks like a wedding ring?". Many simply complimented her photos. "Flawless sensational unpredictable beautiful beauty," read another user's comment on the pics. Ananya Panday's Instagram post flooded with hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Ananya flaunts her ring

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Fans Drool Over Her Monochrome Pic, Says 'far Far Away..'

Ananya Panday jetted off for a week-long vacation to Dubai. She shared many glimpses from her trip. Recently, Ananya was happy as she enjoyed eating a huge burger. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Literally me every Sunday when I’m reunited w my burger (bae)" (sic). It was her expressions in the photos that stole the show.

Her mother Bhavana Pandey was one of the firsts to drop a comment on the pics. In another post, Ananya penned down an amusing caption that read, "Can’t be serious for more than a second." She often keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional whereabouts on Instagram. On November 25, Panday returned to Mumbai from her trip. She was spotted at the airport in a black tee and beige trousers.

Also Read | 'Samantha Akkineni, This Has My Heart': Kalyani Priyadarshan On Hash's Viral Birthday Pic

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli, which released digitally, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the film received good reviews from fans. Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat play pivotal roles in Khaali Peeli. Ananya Panday is now gearing up for her upcoming Pan-India movie, Fighter, which marks the Bollywood debut of south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Apart from this, she also will be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled movie, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Shares Sun-kissed Pic From Maldives, Calls Herself 'Island Girl'

Also Read | Ananya Panday Reunites With Her 'bae' Burger, Shares Quirky Pic From Dubai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.