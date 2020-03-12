After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Has A Cute Conversation With Paps, WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those blooming stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who dipped her toes in the industry with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter has not looked back ever since then. Janhvi Kapoor has many films in the pipeline for 2020 and is papped by the media every now and then. After Ananya Panday's video while conversing with the paps went viral, it's now Janhvi Kapoor's clip having an interaction with the paps that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's interaction with the paps

Only recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor interacting with the paps has gone viral on social media. In it, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor is seen sharing concern as she feels scared about the photographers who follow her on the road. Janhvi can be seen saying, 'acha mein rukh jaati hu, muje dar lagta hai'. Once she expresses concern, fans can hear someone telling her 'Aadat hogaya hai mam'. Watch Janhvi Kapoor's cute conversation with the paps here.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies include Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and Sharan Sharma's directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor is also roped in for Karan Johar's Takht featuring a super cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. Janhvi also has Roohi Afza in her kitty along with Rajkummar Rao.

