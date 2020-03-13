Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday Starrer Will Also Feature THIS '83 Actor

Karan Johar and Shakun Batra are set to join forces again for their project. Shakun Batra was the filmmaker of Kapoor & Sons which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. According to a media report, their upcoming project is going to be a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. The film will feature a powerful star cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The online entertainment portal’s report said that another actor will be playing an important role in the film. The report further revealed that the actor is no other than Dhairya Karwa. Dhairya Karwa will be seen in '83. He will be seen playing Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan’s 83.

The details of his role are not revealed until now. The film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and if the report is to be believed the addition of Dhairya Karwa is only going to make the movie more interesting. The report also revealed that the film will go on floors early next year and is expected to release on February 12, 2021.

Karan Johar had earlier opened up about the film in a media interaction. He had said that Shakun Batra has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions Kapoor & Sons. He also added that with this upcoming movie he will also turn a producer. Talking about the movie he said that it is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021 and he is proud and excited about Shakun Batra’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.

