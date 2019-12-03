The Debate
Beyhadh Actor Kiran Srinivas Is Now Married, Shares Adorable Pictures With His Wife

Television News

Kiran Srinivas, who was last seen in Beyhadh, got married to his longtime girlfriend on December 2 this year. The two shared pictures on social media.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyhadh

Television actor Kiran Srinivas, who was last seen portraying the role of Dr.Jitendra Kumar Srivastava in popular show Beyhadh, is no longer single. The audiences' favourite Dr.Jitendra Kumar is now a married man. Kiran Srinivas married his longtime girlfriend who is also a Kannada actor, Hitha Chandrashekar, on December 2 this year. The wedding was a complete south Indian ceremony. 

Kiran shared this news to his fans by sharing a post on Instagram. He captioned the picture where he mentioned: "Partners in crime, OFFICIALLY . #hitandran #mindricouple .thank you to each and everyone of you who have showered both of us with all your love, blessings and best regards." In the picture shared by Kiran, the newly wedded couple are adorably posing for a perfect picture. The fans were seen flooding the picture with best wishes for the married couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kiran Srinivas (@kiran_srinivas_official) on

Kiran's new bride Hitha also took to her social media to give their fans a glimpse from their wedding. In the picture shared by Hitha, Kiran was seen making her wear the mangalsutra and the fans were going crazy over the adorable candid pictures of the couple. Hitha captioned the picture as, "Thank you all for your warm and kind wishes and blessings, @kiran_srinivas_official and I are truly blessed with wonderful friends and family who have showered us with love and blessings! Always seeking all your love, blessings and support through our journey as husband and wife!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hitha Chandrashekar (@thehithaceee) on

The couple got married in an intimate south Indian wedding ceremony. They reportedly only invited their family and close friends. According to sources, the newly married couple will be going for a mini trip to Seychelles.

Here is a look at their wedding pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hitha Chandrashekar (@thehithaceee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hitha Chandrashekar (@thehithaceee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hitha Chandrashekar (@thehithaceee) on

