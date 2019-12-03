Beyhadh Actor Kiran Srinivas Is Now Married, Shares Adorable Pictures With His Wife

Television actor Kiran Srinivas, who was last seen portraying the role of Dr.Jitendra Kumar Srivastava in popular show Beyhadh, is no longer single. The audiences' favourite Dr.Jitendra Kumar is now a married man. Kiran Srinivas married his longtime girlfriend who is also a Kannada actor, Hitha Chandrashekar, on December 2 this year. The wedding was a complete south Indian ceremony.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal To Play THESE Characters In Takht. Details Inside

Also Read: Angad Bedi Watched Over 20 Sports And Betting Shows To Prepare For Inside Edge 2

Kiran shared this news to his fans by sharing a post on Instagram. He captioned the picture where he mentioned: "Partners in crime, OFFICIALLY . #hitandran #mindricouple .thank you to each and everyone of you who have showered both of us with all your love, blessings and best regards." In the picture shared by Kiran, the newly wedded couple are adorably posing for a perfect picture. The fans were seen flooding the picture with best wishes for the married couple.

Kiran's new bride Hitha also took to her social media to give their fans a glimpse from their wedding. In the picture shared by Hitha, Kiran was seen making her wear the mangalsutra and the fans were going crazy over the adorable candid pictures of the couple. Hitha captioned the picture as, "Thank you all for your warm and kind wishes and blessings, @kiran_srinivas_official and I are truly blessed with wonderful friends and family who have showered us with love and blessings! Always seeking all your love, blessings and support through our journey as husband and wife!".

The couple got married in an intimate south Indian wedding ceremony. They reportedly only invited their family and close friends. According to sources, the newly married couple will be going for a mini trip to Seychelles.

Here is a look at their wedding pictures

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Early Struggles, Reveals "shared My Home With 12 Others"

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Minty Cool Vibes Are Giving Her Fans The Perfect #FridayFeels

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.