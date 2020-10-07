Ananya Panday Shares A Stunning Photo With A Cryptic Message; Netizens Say 'wow'

Ananya Panday recently shared a cryptic picture on her Instagram handle. The actor was seen posing in front of a scenic view. Netizens reacted to the caption of the post. Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Ananya shared a two-series post on Instagram. In the pictures, Ananya was seen posing in front of the ocean with her hair swirling in all directions as the ocean wind grazed her face. Ananya sported a casual blue t-shirt with white sleeves with a red hair tie wrapped around her wrist.

The ocean looked beautiful as the waves hit the shore. In both the pictures, the sky was painted in a pale purple colour with a tint of yellow because of the setting sun. Ananya’s caption read, “less attitude, more gratitude” and included an angel emoticon. Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post:

Ananya Panday's Instagram post

Netizens couldn’t hold back as they filled the post with comments. Most of the fans reacted with ‘wow’ and the thumps up emoticon. Some of the fans also noticed a change in the Khaali Peeli stars hairstyle. They commented, “Your new hair suits you sooo much”, “Hairstyle”. Other fans reacted with heart-eyed emoticons. One of the fans commented, “Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!”. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans’ reactions to Ananya Panday's photo

On the work front

Ananya Panday’s new film Khaali Peeli released on October 2 2020. The film starred Ishaan Katter in the lead role alongside Ananya. Khaali Peeli was helmed by Maqbool Khan. Ananya was seen promoting the movie Khaali Peeli on her Instagram handle as she shared snippets of the same.

In one of her last posts, Ananya shared a picture of herself along with Ishaan and Maqbool. The trio was seen hanging on the ladder behind a bus. In her caption, Ananya thanked Ishaan and Maqbool for making the film a journey of a lifetime for her. Khaali Peeli is based on a love story between an escaped convict who is guilty of a half murder and a dancer who steals the money and jewellery of her customers.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

