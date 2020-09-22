'Khaali Peeli' Trailer Featuring Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Out, Fans React

Makers of Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film. The one minute 53 seconds trailer film promises to be a fun and mad ride where Ananya and Ishaan seem to be on a run to save their lives from the antagonist and a local goon played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film's songs like Beyonse Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas already have become popular with fans and the teaser too was showered love by the fans.

Khaali Peeli Trailer released

The intriguing trailer starts with the introduction of the two main characters of Ishaan and Ananya who’s fate meet in a taxi as Ananya tries to elope with a bag full of cash and jewelry and she strikes a deal with a taxi driver played by Ishaan. However, their fun is interrupted by the goons of Jaideep Ahlawat who wants them by hook or crook. On this fun and mad ride, Ananya and Ishaan have no place to go and nowhere to hide. Khaali Peeli presents itself to be a dramatic thriller along with some jaw-dropping action sequences. The trailer also showed some action sequences performed by Ananya spectacularly. The Student of the Year 2 actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, “Jalwaaa, Khaali Peeli trailer out now. No place to run, nowhere to hide. Get ready for a mad ride. The film premieres on 2nd October.

The trailer received thunderous reviews from the fans of the two actors. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey was the first one to leave a comment under the post. Her mother, who was thrilled by the performance of her daughter in the film, shared clapping hands emoticon to praise her efforts. A fan of the actress who was also impressed by Ananya’s acting wrote, “You are really talented.” Another user wrote, “This movie is absolutely right.” A third fan of the actress expressed his excitement after watching the trailer. A fourth user chimed in and wrote, that the film is going to a hit blockbuster.

Earlier, the lead stars surprised the fans with the gripping teaser of the film. The film directed by Maqbool Khan looks promising enough with some amazing power-packed action sequences by the lead pair. Apart from the action sequences, the teaser also gives a glimpse of the lead pair running from pillar to post on the streets of Mumbai to save their lives. The teaser begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of trouble. Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and introduces his co-actor Ananya, who tries to elope with him. The teaser also seems to narrate a story of two people running with a bag filled with money and jewelry, leaving behind from an assortment of people. Apart from the entire hysterical drama, the typical language of Mumbai also plays the main role in the film with Ishaan acing up the game. While captioning the teaser, Ishaan wrote that between all the smart ones, he being the smartest is all set to mark his entry.

