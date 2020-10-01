Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Share Exciting News About Upcoming Film 'Khaali Peeli'

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey took to Instagram on Thursday, October 01, 2020, to share an exciting piece of news with her fans. She along with her co-star Ishaan Khatter revealed details about their upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli that releases on October 2, 2020. On hearing this news, fans went all gaga over listening to the actors and flooded the comment section with heaps of praise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya and Ishaan can be seen revealing some exciting news to their fans and movie buffs. In the post, Ishaan can be seen talking to his fans telling them that their film, Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2 but how they going to watch it. Ananya then quickly responds saying that it is very simple. She revealed that one just has to log on to www.khaalipeelimovie.com and buy the ticket or else any Zee5 or DTH user can follow the simple instruction.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note in the caption section, telling her fans to book their tickets quickly. She wrote, “Mad ride aa rahi hai tomorrow! ðŸ¤© #KhaaliPeeli time waste nahi karne ka, savari ki saari jaankaari milegi idhar”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Ananya went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the users revealed that they are very excited to watch the film, while some wished them luck. One of the users wrote, “yay! It is finally here”. While the other one wrote, “best of luck you guysssss”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Ananya often goes on to share several other posts related to the movie on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, the actor shared some stills from the film which is truly unmissable. Take a look at the post.

About the film

The film is helmed by Maqbool Khan and bankrolled under the production banner of Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to stream on Zee Plex from October 2, 2020, onwards. The movie trailer indicated that the plot revolves around Pooja, a prostitute who runs away from her brothel, steals a huge sum, and meets a taxi driver, Blackie. Watch the trailer below.

