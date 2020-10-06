Ishaan Khatter Shares Love For Camera Handling, Posts Pic From 'Khaali Peeli' Shoot

Actor Ishaan Khatter who is basking in the success of his recently released film Khaali Peeli shared his love of being behind the camera while trying his hands-on learning the art of camera handling. Ishaan shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film where he can be seen wearing the camera kit while learning to capture a few shots with the help of his Director of Photography, Zuhair Afsar. The actor while captioning the post expressed his excitement and happiness of holding the camera and learning the art.

Ishaan Khatter dons the hat of a DOP

In the picture, the Dhadak actor can be seen dressed in his character as a Taxi driver while handling the camera and posing with it. He thanked the DOP for letting him steal his easy rig which according to Ishaan was not an easy task. Several fans of the actor were surprised to see the actor donning the cap of a DOP and trying to learn the craft. One of the users wrote that Ishaan is very ambitious and whatever he does, he does it with great zeal. Another user wrote, “It doesn't matter what you do, this is how you do it.” A third user hailed the film and wrote, “Awesome movie power-packed performances.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and called him a “growing star.”

Earlier, Ishaan spilled the beans on the fitness regime he undertook to play the role. The 24-year-old told news agency ANI that he left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project and 'went all out in terms of his diet' for the special role in the film. Ishaan Khatter reveals his training for Khaali Peeli. Sometime back, the actor who had shared that he gained six kilograms of 'clean bulk' in two months, told the agency that he had been training hard and sweating in the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film. Talking about his regime, Khatter said, "We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics, and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet."

