'Jalebi Baby' Ananya Panday Shares New Pic To Celebrate 10 Years Of Arpita Mehta's Label

Recently, Ananya Panday, who is an active social media user and has a huge following, took to her Instagram to share her "Jalebi Baby" look. The picture went viral in no time and won several hearts on the internet. Read further ahead to know about what Ananya had to share.

Ananya Panday's Instagram post

To celebrate 10 years of fashion designer Arpita Mehta, Ananya was one of the stars of Bollywood who featured in her new coffee table book. Titled as MIRROR, it is a signature mirror work across Arpita's garments. Ananya posted her MIRROR look where looked gorgeous in Arpita’s blue and green lehenga. She captioned her post writing "Jalebi Baby" and congratulated the designer on completing 10 years in the industry. She also mentioned that she was excited to be a part of Arpita’s coffee table book. Ananya's post garnered a lot of response from her fans and followers. Take a look:

Bollywood celebs for The MIRROR

Not just Ananya, several other stars of Bollywood got together to feature in The MIRROR. They also participated in the 10-year celebration of Arpita by posting on their social media accounts. Sonam Kapoor shared her look in which she can be seen posing in a golden dress. In her post, she mentioned that she borrowed her look from the sartorial legacy of the country, that was Arpita Mehta who had always celebrated the modern Indian woman. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora also slew The MIRROR look. Others such as Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria and more also excelled their looks in Arpita Mehta label.

More about Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday started her acting career in 2019 with a leading role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. She was also seen in the comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya is now gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda, who is making his Hindi film debut.

