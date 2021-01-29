Ananya Panday Spotted Outside Yoga Class In Mumbai, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Actor Ananya Panday, on Thursday, January 28, was spotted outside her yoga classes. Sporting a purple quirky athleisure, the actor shelled out major fitness goals amongst her followers. However, what impressed fans was her no-makeup up look. The infectious smile of the actor was enough to melt several hearts on the internet. Check out Ananya Panday’s no-makeup look below:

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Posts An Unusual Image To Promote Her Film, Says 'I Can Explain'; Fans React

In the picture, fans can see her sporting a sleeveless purple top which is paired with grey pants and sneakers. The actor was seen holding a white purse as she posed for the camera. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 scarce situation, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor did not fail to don a face mask as she stepped outside her house. However, while striking a pose a jovial Ananya removed her mask to share a warm smile. However, what impressed fans was her no-makeup look.

As soon as the new gym picture of the actor surfaced on Instagram, fans of the actor were left amazed. While some called her ‘beautiful’, many others went on to flood the comment section with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting on the picture:

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Enjoys Family Time With Parents & Sister At Gateway; Shares Glimpses

In other news, Anaya Panday was previously seen shelling out major friendship goals while showcasing her journey with her girl squad over the years. Ananya, took to social media to share a childhood vs current photograph of herself surrounded by her girl gang. Ananya Panday’s photos with Shanaya Kapoor and others left fans gushing and received tremendous love from her Instagram family. Take a look at the post here:

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Reveals Who She Hangs Out With At Parties | See Pictures

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has several interesting projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the comedy film Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the movie was bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, she is all set to share the screen space with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi language. Lastly, she is also a part of Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled project.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Showcases How 'nothing Really Changes' Between Her And Her Girl Gang

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.