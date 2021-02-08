Chocolate Day 2021: Here Is A List Of Perfectly Mushy Romcoms To Celebrate The Day

Valentine's Week has begun and love is in the air for many. February 9 is marked as the Chocolate Day of the romantic season. Chocolate is considered to be one of the most romantic things and this day is usually celebrated by giving chocolates to their loved ones. Watching a romantic movie with your better half and sharing chocolate is the best way to celebrate this day. Here is a watchlist of some of the best romantic movies to watch on Chocolate Day 2021.

Romantic movies to watch on Chocolate Day 2021

1. Made of Honor

This 2008 movie revolves around Thomas and Hannah who are best friends since their college days. One day when Hannah tells Tom that she is getting married, he realises that he is in love with her. Tom then tries to win her over by charming her. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Crazy Stupid Love

This Ryan Gosling starrer revolves around a man who is sent a divorce notice by his wife. To get over the sadness, he tries to pick women at a bar where he meets a handsome man who gives him tips for the same. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. The Kissing Booth

This 2018 movie tells a story of a girl who finds herself face-to-face when her long time crush signs up for the kissing booth at their college carnival. This encounter turns her life upside down and takes her on an adventure filled with love. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6 and is one of the best pre Valentine's Day movies on Netflix.

4. Blue Valentine

This 2010 drama film revolves around a couple who is on the verge of divorce. But they decide to take a step back and raise their daughter together to rekindle their relationship. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is one of the most entertaining movies to watch.

5. The Holiday

The plot of this movie tells the story of two best friends who live in different countries. They decide to swap their homes for the holidays as both are facing relationship issues. But life takes a different turn when they fall in love with two localities. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is one of the most entertaining movies to watch.

Image courtesy- Pixabay

