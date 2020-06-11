Ananya Panday Is Heartbroken Over THIS Scene From The Crime Show 'Breaking Bad'

Actor Ananya Panday has always been very vocal about her love for Hollywood stars. The actor can be often seen speaking about her favourites shows and films too, sharing some of her favourites with her fans at times on social media. This time around, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted a still from one of the most heartbreaking scenes from Breaking Bad, where Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul can be seen breaking down in Walter White played by Bryan Cranston's arms. Check it out below -

Ananya Panday shares a scene from Breaking Bad

Ananya Panday was evidently in awe of the character of Jesse Pinkman as she shared a sad caption along with the post on her Instagram stories. The actor captioned the post: 'This show. This scene. This guy' along with a heartbreak emoji. She was referring to the struggles which Jesse Pinkman faced during the course of Breaking Bad. The scene shared by Ananya Panday is also a crucial one in the series and the character as it showcases the broken side of Jesse Pinkman, as compared to the flamboyant and careless iteration of him seen earlier in the series.

About that scene from Breaking Bad

The scene shared by Ananya Panday from Breaking Bad is from season 2 episode 13. The closing scene of the episode features Walter White finding Jesse Pinkman under the influence of drugs and mourning the death of his girlfriend Jane Margolis. Though Jane passes away due to a drug overdose, Jesse blames himself for her death and tells Walter that he killed her before breaking down in his arms and confessing that he loved her more than anything.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her next release Khaali Peeli. The film will feature her and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Major portions of the film have been shot before the lockdown and was scheduled to release on June 12, 2020, before getting pushed ahead indefinitely. Besides this, Ananya Panday will also feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next.

