Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Outs "educated Women" Sending Rape Threats Over Bikini Pic

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday recently spoke out against cyberbullying after she received violent threats, including of a sexual nature, from other women on the Internet. Months ago, Alanna Panday posted a bikini photo on her official Instagram page. However, she was shamed and received threats from women in the comments section of her post. In her latest message on Instagram, Alanna Panday revealed how shocked she was by the hatred that she was getting from "Educated women in our country".

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday takes a stand against cyberbullying on social media

Above is Alanna Panday's latest post on social media. In the caption for the post, Alanna Panday revealed that this happened months ago, and she wished that she had spoken about it sooner. She added that this was just 1% of the hate messages she received every single day.

In the post, Alanna revealed the horrific threats that had come her way because she posted a photo of herself in a bikini. Moreover, the woman even tagged Alanna's mother and father in her hateful comment. Alanna added that she wished she had taken a screenshot of the comment, but she was so disgusted that she immediately blocked the person and deleted it.

Alanna also revealed that the troll was a mother, whose daughter was just a little younger than Alanna herself. She then wondered how someone with a child could wish such things upon someone else's child. Alanna shockingly added that the woman was either a doctor or a nurse. The model ended the post by calling out "educated women" in the country who still talk/think like this. Further, Alanna added screenshots of other women who left behind hateful and body-shaming comments on her posts.

Even Alanna Panday's mother joined the conversation and called out the woman who sent her daughter rape threats. Deanne Panday, Alanna's mother, wrote that this woman was the same person who shamed her, telling her that she was bringing up her daughter in the wrong way. The model/actor also called out body-shaming a while ago by posting a selfie of herself in her underwear.

Other women on social media who called out sexist trolls

Just a week ago, Meera Chopra received dozens of rape and death threats after she told her fans that she was not a Jr NTR fan. After this whole ordeal, Meera Chopra even filed a cyberbullying complaint with the Hyderabad Police. Just a day ago, in a conversation with a news columnist, Ekta Kapoor called out a troll who had sent her and her mother rape threats on social media. Multiple netizens are now opening up about the hateful abuse they receive on social media platforms.

