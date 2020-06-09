Ananya Panday Smitten By Her 'Fighter' Co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ever since her debut last year, Ananya Panday has been garnering widespread popularity. After delivering successful films like Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is all set for her regional debut with Fighter alongside Vijay Deverakona. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday was all praise for her co-star. Read on:

Ananya Panday on working with Vijay Deverakonda

In a recent candid interview, Ananya Panday opened up about what it was like to meet Vijay Deverakonda for the first time. She also revealed that she had watched his film, Arjun Reddy way before meeting him in person and had loved his performance. Ananya Panday revealed that she had met him for the first time at a production house. She also spoke about how she got excited to meet him for the first time.

Ananya Panday also added that she was very glad to work alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She further mentioned that she is quite smitten by him. Ananya Panday went on to add that despite his enormous success, in real life, Vijay Deverakonda is very humble and soft-spoken. She further added that she is yet to meet someone so grounded despite all the stardom that comes their way.

Fighter was announced by the makers just a day after the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover. Puri Jagannadh shared a post on social media welcoming Ananya Panday to the team. The pictures of the Fighter team went viral on social media with many fans eagerly awaiting to see the pairing of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen. Fighter will be released in both Hindi and Telugu.

The team of Fighter has already completed the first leg of the shooting. They wrapped up a 40-day schedule in Mumbai before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. The shoot has been put on a halt since then due to the lockdown. Fighter also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. In addition to this, Ananya Panday will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

