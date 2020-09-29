Ananya Panday Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Morning 'Anjaneyasana' Yoga Routine

Ananya Panday shared a snippet of her morning yoga routine with her fans on Instagram. The Student of the Year 2 star was seen striking the Anjaneyasana pose in her story. This sneak peek of her morning yoga routine motivated her fans. Read on to see the picture on Ananya’s story.

Ananya Panday pulls off Anjaneyasana pose

Ananya was seen striking the Anjaneyasana pose on a Tuesday morning, as she shared a sneak peek of her morning yoga routine. The actor was seen dotting pink and black sportswear while doing yoga on a baby pink yoga mat. Ananya was surrounded with greenery all around her, which looked like a backyard.

Out of all the yoga poses, the actor was seen posing in the Anjaneyasana pose. For those who don't know, Anjaneyasana is a modern yoga exercise. It is included as one of the asanas in the Surya Namaskar sequence. Ananya was seen lunging backwards with her hands up in the air. Take a look at the picture below.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya has been promoting her upcoming film Khaali Peeli on her Instagram handle. She has been sharing a series of pictures where she was seen promoting her upcoming film. In her latest Instagram post, Ananya posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror. In the video, the actor was seen sporting an outfit that had LED lights fitted in it.

Her caption read, “Let nothing dim the light that shines from within”. Her fans were excited as they filled the comment section. Some of them commented, “All the best”, “How Amazing”, “So cool”, “Only four days left!!!1 Yayyyyy”. Take a look at the video below.

On the work front

Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Khaali Peeli is set to release on October 2. The film stars Ananya alongside Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The film will release on Zee5 and Zee Plex.

The plot of the movie revolves around two childhood friends, Pooja and Blackie who get separated at a very young age. Pooja runs a brothel while Blackie grows up to be a taxi driver. They are on the run as police and goons are after them. Take a look at the trailer.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

