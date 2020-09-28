Ananya Panday Explains 'it's All About Balance' With Her 'partner In Crime' Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share stills from her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. In the first picture, the actor is captured candidly with her co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo is captured in a moment as they burst out in laughter while standing in the middle of a field. In the second picture, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are seen engaged in an intense argument as they both have a strong facial expression in the picture.

Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white and orange salwar suit with earrings and open hair while Ishaan Khatter is spotted wearing the taxi driver outfit. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “it’s all about balance âš–ï¸ðŸ˜œ #aLittleBitOfThis #aLittleBitOfThat with my partner in crime ðŸ¤ @ishaankhatter ðŸ’› #KhaaliPeeli releasing on 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial âš¡ï¸”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the duo's picture and also showed excitement for Khaali Peeli. Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli will be releasing on October 2 on Zee Plex. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will also be released in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, apart from Zee5 and Zee Plex. He shared the details on his social media handles. The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening the movie.

Khaali Peeli trailer

The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli released the trailer of the film in the recent past. The trailer is about a 1 minute 53 seconds long that showcases Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday running for their lives from a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Ahlawat also plays the role of the antagonist. The film's songs Duniya Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas have made quite the headlines in the last few days. Take a look at the trailer:

