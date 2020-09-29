Ananya Panday Talks About 'light That Shines From Within' By Flaunting Radium Outfit

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a video of her from the sets of Khaali Peeli. In the video, the actor is seen standing in her vanity van dressed up in a black outfit. Ananya Panday is seen capturing herself when the light goes off and her outfit glows. The actor is spotted donning a black dress made out of the glow in the dark fabric.

Ananya Panday is also seen giving a shocking reaction as her outfit glows in the dark before the lights go off completely in the video. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Let nothing dim the light that shines from withinðŸ’¡ #KhaaliPeeli #BTSmasti 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial and @zee5premium â¤ï¸âš¡ï¸ #4DaysToGo” Fans in huge number dropped laughing emoticons complimenting Ananya Panday's video. Some users even showed excitement for her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram video.

Ananya Panday's stills from Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday has been sharing several stills from Khaali Peeli as she is counting days for her movie's release. In the recent past, the actor shared two pictures with her co-star Ishaan Khatter. In the pictures, Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white and orange salwar suit with earrings and open hair while Ishaan Khatter is spotted wearing the taxi driver outfit. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "it’s all about balance âš–ï¸ðŸ˜œ #aLittleBitOfThis #aLittleBitOfThat with my partner in crime ðŸ¤ @ishaankhatter ðŸ’› #KhaaliPeeli releasing on 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial and @zee5premium âš¡ï¸". Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is slated to release on October 2 on Zee Plex. Film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement that the film will also be released in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, apart from Zee5 and Zee Plex. He shared the details on his social media handles. The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening the movie.

Khaali Peeli trailer

Khaali Peeli trailer was released on September 21, 2020. The close to 1 minute 53 seconds long video shows Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday running for their lives from a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Ahlawat also plays the role of the antagonist. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The movie is helmed by Maqbool Khan.

The plot revolves around Pooja and Blackie who were childhood sweethearts. However, they got separated when they were young due to certain circumstances. Pooja who is now a prostitute runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape begin as a goon and the police follow them. Take a look at the trailer:

