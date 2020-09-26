Ananya Panday Wishes Father Chunky With An Unseen Video From Her Childhood; Watch

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her childhood days on the occasion of her father, Chunky Panday’s, birthday. She cutely wished her father on Instagram by sharing a video in which little Ananya is having a ball with her father. Take a look at the video shared on Ananya Panday’s Instagram.

Ananya Panday shares childhood memories with father, Chunky

On the occasion of Chunky Panday’s birthday, daughter Ananya took to her Instagram handle and posted an unseen video of her childhood days where Ananya can be seen spending some quality time with her mother and father. Chunky Panday can be seen teaching her daughter to say “I Love You” while Ananya is trying to speak the same but ends up speaking something gibberish. Ananya Panday later edited the video and added short audio of herself saying that she loves her father in the same gibberish language that she did when she was a kid.

In the caption, she wished her father a happy birthday and thanked him for making her fall in love with the camera and added as to how she’ll always be his baby. Many of the fans on Ananya Panday’s Instagram complimented her video by saying how cute she was looking as they all loved the little Ananya in the video.

Ananya is very fond of sharing her childhood glimpses on her social media handle. She has shared a few more memories of her childhood. Let’s take a look.

This is an adorable video shared by Ananya Panday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the video, Ananya can be seen kissing her newly born sister in the hospital. It is one of the cutest video shared by her. She shared it in order to wish her sister a happy Raksha Bandhan and stated in the caption that she’ll always protect her as long as she allows her to kiss her and addressed as her “Rys pudding”. In the next video, she can be seen trying to tease her sister by kissing her while her sister is resisting her kiss and points a hairdryer at her face.

Image Source- Ananya Panday's Instagram

