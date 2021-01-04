Ananya Panday Sizzles In Her Latest Picture Reminiscing Her Maldives Trip

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was on a year-end Maldives trip, shared a post instantly after reaching back home in Mumbai. The Khaali Peeli actor took to social media a few hours ago to share a stunning pic in her Instagram story. Her post clearly indicates that she is missing her vacation time. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor Shares Clip Of Scrumptious Lunch That Malaika Arora Cooked For Him

Ananya Panday's photos from Maldives trip

Ananya Panday uploaded a pic from her recent trip to Maldives resort called Sun Siyam Iryu Veli. She wrote, "Back home but mentally still here." Many celebs have nowadays been visiting the Maldives and sharing their post COVID pics from there.

Earlier, Bollywood TV actors and movie actors like Hina Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Eli Avram, Mouni Roy, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kim Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Suresh Raina, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif, Deanne Panday, and Kajal Aggarwal had shared their posts from the Maldives.

Ananya Panday posted a pic of herself in a blue bikini set where she covered her self with a multicoloured sleeveless shrug. Here is her recent pic from her Instagram story.

Image credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram story

ALSO READ| Tinder Asks, '2021 Will Be Epic Because...?' Ananya Panday Has A Witty Answer

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who jetted off to the Maldives before New Year, have reportedly spent their New Year's vacation together. The duo was staying at Sun Siyam Iru Veli resort in the Maldives. Even though the duo didn't upload any posts of each other together, but they have indeed tagged the same location in their posts. Their vacation posts have been gaining a lot of attention from their fans. Ananya Panday was last seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli as well. Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie as well as an untitled Vijay Deverakonda starrer Puri Jagannadh project as well.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter shared his first pic from his Maldives trip on December 30. He showcased the sky blue waters on the backdrop his sculpted physique. Check out his pics from his Maldives trip.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday's Photo With Sister And Father Is Cuteness Overload; Fans Call Her A Doll

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Faces Immense Backlash As Fans Realise She Copied Khloe's Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.