Ananya Panday Shares Note Of Love For 'Ananians' As She Crosses 10 Mn Followers On Insta

Ananya Panday has made a mark for herself in the film industry with not only her acting chops, but also with her strong social media game. The millennial actor is a self-confessed fan of the photosharing platform Instagram and does not fail to update her account with interesting posts. The 21-year-old actor has reportedly crossed 10 million followers on Instagram and has shared a sweet message for her 'Ananians' or her fans.

Ananya shared a note of thanks for her 10 million followers and showered love on them. She thanked them for always having her back and being 'the cutest ever' for the fan edits and messages. She ended the note with the words, "Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest.".

Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives. She recently posted a mirror selfie wearing a little black dress jokingly claiming that she dressed up only to sit at home. Her caption read, "all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room 😎 #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe 🖤"

What's next for Ananya Panday?

The actor was seen last in Mudassar Aziz's film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Ananya will be seen next in the horror-comedy film Khali Peeli along with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2020. The actor will also feature in director Puri Jagannadh's film Fighter along with South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

