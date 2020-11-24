Sonakshi Sinha Shares Sun-kissed Pic From Maldives, Calls Herself 'Island Girl'

On Monday night, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself from the Maldives. As seen in the photo, Sonakshi sported black beachwear and opted for a white shrug. She was seen sitting on the sand amid the greenery. Sharing the pic, Sinha went to call herself an "Island girl".

As soon as Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans dropped lovable comments on the photo. A user simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post. However, Sonakshi then limited the comments section on her post:

Sonakshi, the 'Island girl'

The actor also took to her Instagram story and shared another pic. More so, she earlier posted a picture in which she could be seen enjoying the waters in the Maldives. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happiest in the water!". Soon, a user commented, "Absolutely stunning and beautifully hotttttttttttt". Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's photos here.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha's movie, Force 2 completed 4 years since its release in 2016. To mark the special day, she shared many BTS pics with her co-stars, John Abraham and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Along with this, she also penned a sweet note which read, "Been 4 years since this amazing film that I am so proud to be a part of!". Sinha went on to call the movie one of the "best working experiences for her". She went on to tag her co-stars, director Abhinay Deo and producer of the film, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan and others. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, opposite Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi. Written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Bhuj will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar. The makers of the film are yet announced the release date. Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will be seen playing pivotal roles in it.

