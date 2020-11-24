Ananya Panday Reunites With Her 'bae' Burger, Shares Quirky Pic From Dubai

On Monday night, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted stunning pictures of herself from Dubai. As seen in the photos, Ananya was happy as she enjoyed eating a huge burger. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Literally me every Sunday when I’m reunited w my burger (bae)." It was her expressions that stole the show.

As soon as Ananya Panday's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Baby, why are you so cute." Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey was one of the firsts to drop a comment on the pics. Bhavana went on to call her daughter "crazy". Many simply dropped laughter emoticons on the post.

Ananya reunites with bae

Ananya keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts from the trip. She recently posted a series of photos in which she was seen posing near Burj Khalifa. She once again penned down an amusing caption. "Can’t be serious for more than a second #HiDubai," she wrote. Soon, Anushka Ranjan, Bhavana Pandey, and others dropped comments. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor penned, "Got the same photo in the same pose and same place haha."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film released digitally and is helmed by Maqbool Khan. In Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday plays the role of Pooja, who embarks on an adventurous journey with a taxi driver in Mumbai. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Ananya Panday is now gearing up for her upcoming Pan-India, movie, Fighter, which marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya Panday will play the lead and will be portraying Vijay Deverokonda's love interest in the movie.

"Happy, blessed and excited to be associated with a Pan-India film. Welcoming Mr Deverakonda to Bollywood," she wrote on Instagram. More so, she is also roped in for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting of the upcomer has begun in Goa.

