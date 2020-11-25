Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Fans Drool Over Her Monochrome Pic, Says 'far Far Away..'

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posed for a monochromatic photoshoot. On November 24, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white themed picture of herself. In this Instagram post, Jacqueline Fernandez looks pensive as she sat down leaning on the sofa. In the caption, she penned a mysterious note, as she wrote, "Far far away...". Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post.

Jacqueline Fernandez's monochrome picture

This photoshoot picture of Jacqueline Fernandez was clicked by photographer Sasha Jairam. She was styled by Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz. For glam, Jacqueline Fernandez's make up was done by celebrity makeup and hair artist, Shaan Muttathil.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Jacqueline Fernandez went gaga over the actor's monochromatic photoshoot image. Actor Urvashi Rautela called her "Stunning", while Manasi Scott wrote, "ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥You stunner you @jacquelinef143 ... this is so beautiful!!". One of Jacqueline Fernandez's fan accounts added, "omg I love this picture ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’•". Jacqueline Fernandez's photo received 2.2 million likes within no time. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram Comment Section

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In this Instagram post, she shared pics of her Diwali look. The actor stunned in a black sleeveless top that was paired with brown printed pants. Jacqueline clubbed her outfit with an oversized jacket. She accessorised her look with a long necklace.

For glam, Fernandez opted for a nude makeup look. Her hair was tied in a neat bun. She wore a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble for Diwali celebrations. She also filmed a vlog sporting her Diwali outfit. She wrote, "Love and light always! ðŸŒŸ and finally after ages a new vlog coming soon!! Can’t wait! ðŸŒˆ". Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's photos on Instagram.

