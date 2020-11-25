'Samantha Akkineni, This Has My Heart': Kalyani Priyadarshan On Hash's Viral Birthday Pic

Actor Samantha Akkineni on her pet, Hash's second birthday, shared a cute picture online. The photo that had Hash wearing an indigo sweater and posing got about a million likes on the photo-sharing website. Interestingly, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan was also in awe of Samantha Akkineni's pet's photo.

Kalyani shared Hash's picture on her Instagram story, and wrote, "This has my heart... Happy Birthday Hash." (sic) She also expressed her love for Hash's indigo sweater and revealed that her pet refuses to wear a bow-tie. "That feeling when you see other cute dogs in cute sweaters and then look at your dog who refuses to even let you put a little bow-tie on his collar," (sic) wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Samantha Akkineni's Hash celebrates his second birthday

Samantha Akkineni, who often shares adorable pictures of her pet Hash online, recently treated her fans with a cute photo of her dog on his birthday. "Happy birthday baby boy #chroniclesofbeingcute #turns2," (sic) wrote Samantha sharing a picture of Hash. Minutes later the photo went viral on the internet with netizens poured in wishes for her pet Hash on his birthday.

What's next for Samantha Akkineni and Kalyani Priyadarshan on the work front?

Samantha Akkineni will resume shoot on Game Over (2019) fame Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. The movie, starring Samantha in the lead, also features actors like Prasanth and Prasanna in prominent roles. The film touted to be a horror-drama is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Ajithvasan Uggina's Mdhuravada, and others in the pipeline. Recently, Samantha made her television debut with Aha Video's SamJam With Samantha.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Ashok Selvan, among others in pivotal roles. The film narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese.

Besides the upcomer, Kalyani also has Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu with STR. The movie touted to be a political-thriller is currently being shot in Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, Kalyani also has a Malayalam film with Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. The movie helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

