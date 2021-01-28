Ananya Panday Showcases How 'nothing Really Changes' Between Her And Her Girl Gang

Ananya Panday recently took over social media by shelling out major friendship goals for fans as she showcased her journey with her girl gang over the years. Earlier today, Ananya shared a current photograph vs a childhood photograph of herself with her girl pals on Instagram, that left fans gushing over them. Soon after posting, Ananya Panday's photos with Shanaya Kapoor and others not only won netizens' hearts but also received immense love from mothers Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame.

Photos of Ananya Panday's girl gang is all things gorgeous

Although Ananya Panday's bond with Shanaya Kapoor was showcased in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives', the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently introduced fans to her girl gang. Earlier today, i.e. January 28, 2021, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share a current vs childhood photograph with Shanaya, Suhana and Navya to showcase how nothing has really changed between them. In the first photograph shared by her, the girl gang is seen striking goofy poses at the camera in their ravishing outfits as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera.

In the second and throwback picture shared by the 22-year-old, Ananya and her girlfriends are seen spending we-time by the beach in the picture from their childhood vacay diaries. Sharing the photographs on her Instagram handle, the Khaali Peeli actor jokingly wrote, "nothing really changes (except I don’t bite her head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes)". In no time, her IG post went viral on social media and ardent fans couldn't hold back but shower the star kids with heaps of praise.

Check out Ananya Panday's Instagram post below

In less than an hour from posting, Ananya's Instagram post garnered over an astonishing 300k likes and more than 1.4k comments. While Ananya and Shanaya's mothers Bhavana and Maheep went all-hearts in the comment section of the post, Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday commented writing, "Cuties". Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor was also all-praise about the photos as she wrote, "Lovely Edit".

Check out some reactions by netizens below:

