Ananya Panday Posts An Unusual Image To Promote Her Film, Says 'I Can Explain'; Fans React

Ananya Panday seems to have a unique way of promoting her films on social media. While celebrities are known to use their social media accounts to promote their films, the latest post that has been uploaded on Ananya Panday’s Instagram seems to have strongly repulsed many of her followers as the actor attempted to promote the television premiere of her film Khaali Peeli. Have a look at the Instagram post.

Ananya Panday promotes 'Khaali Peeli' TV premiere by holding an insect

While the young actor is known to keep giving her fans funny glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, Ananya Panday seems to have overdone herself in her latest post. Getting a picture of herself clicked in a traditional outfit, the actor seems to be holding an insect that looks like a cockroach and striking a pose with her tongue out, as if she is about to eat that insect. With an unusual post such as this, the actor also made sure to provide an explanation behind this post.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “I swear I can explainnnnn!!! ðŸ™ˆðŸª³ Actually just watch the world television premiere of Khaali Peeli tonight at 8pm on @zeecinema ðŸ˜ðŸ¤ª (ps. no insects were harmed during this shoot)”. While the picture was posted with a purpose to promote her new film Khaali Peeli, which is all set to make its television premiere, the post ended up repulsing many of her followers, who posted their reactions in the comments.

Most of them did not seem to enjoy the fact that Ananya was holding an insect and looked like she was about to eat it. While most of them felt disgusted, there were also some who saw the humour behind the post and were seen laughing.

Images courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram comments

Ananya Panday looks to be steadily establishing herself as an actor, having already done a few films after her debut in Student of the Year 2. These include Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, which will also premiere on television. She will be next seen in the film Liger, whose production is still in progress.

