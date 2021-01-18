Ananya Panday Stuns In Quirky Jacket, Says 'Wannabe Kendall Jenner'

On Sunday night, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from her latest photoshoot. Ananya donned a quirky jacket, wore cat-eyed liner and glammed up her look with a dainty necklace. Sharing the photos, Ananya penned down her wish. She wrote that she wants to be like Kendall Jenner.

"Wannabe Kendall Jenner," she wrote while sharing the photos. Ananya Panday's photos met with a flurry of comments. Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Punit Malhotra, Seema Khan, among many stars, dropped endearing comments on her post. A user wrote, "Superb," whereas another fan penned, "Nice."

Ananya: 'Wannabe Kendall'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Hails India's Vaccine Drive, Expresses Gratitude To Frontline Heroes

On Sunday, Panday also broke another big news on Instagram. Ananya wrote that the makers of her upcoming movie, Fighter, will drop an update about the film on Monday, 10.08 am. "Time to re-load the knockout punch. Tomorrow at 10:08 am, it's going to be BIG!#StayTuned," she wrote while sharing a glimpse of the poster. The tentatively titled movie also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta, Charmme Kaur and others.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey' Gets A Release Date

Also Read | Apoorva Arora's Instagram Handle And Other Details About The 'College Romance' Actor

Back in 2020, when Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda had begun shooting for the pan-India movie, the duo was seen enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai. Photos from the same had gone viral on the internet. While Vijay was dressed in a grey t-shirt and trousers, Ananya donned a plain black tank top. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. "Couldn't be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set," Panday had written on Twitter when the movie was announced. "Ananya, And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries," Devarakonda had tweeted.

Apart from this, she was last seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kabir Duhan Singh and others.

Also Read | Amrinder Gill's Movies That Involves His Music Collaboration With Jatinder Shah; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.