Ananya Panday Reveals Who She Hangs Out With At Parties | See Pictures

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared a close bond ever since childhood. They make sure they hang out together and often share pictures about their meet-ups. Pictures of their childhood are also often shared by their parents on social media. Recently, Ananya Panday shared a new post in which she revealed about whom she hangs out with at parties and it's not her bestie Shanaya. Read ahead to know more about Ananya Panday's best friend.

Also read: Ananya Panday Enjoys A Fun Evening With Her Siblings Rysa And Ahaan, Check Out

Ananya Panday's Instagram post

Ananya recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog. With all smiles, she can be seen in a red full sleeves top and black jeans. She was seen caressing the dog as he planted a kiss on her cheek. The picture-perfect moment was captured by Alia Bhatt. Ananya captioned the post saying that if one was ever looking for her at a party, she would always be with the dog. Her post was showered with numerous likes and comments in a short span of time.

Also read: Ananya Panday Stuns In Quirky Jacket, Says 'Wannabe Kendall Jenner'

Earlier to this, Ananya shared a post on her Instagram leaving her fans confused. In the picture, she was seen holding a cockroach in her hand and posed as if she was going to eat it. She was dressed in Indian wear and captioned her post saying that she could explain why she was posing in such manner. She urged her fans to watch the world television premiere of Khaali Peeli. She also mentioned that no insects were harmed during the shoot.

Also read: Ananya Panday Misses Maldives' Fun; Asks 'is It Too Early To Post A Throwback?'

More about Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday ventured into acting in 2019 with leading roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. She is now gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she will also be in Puri Jagganandh’s upcoming film named Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will be playing the lead role in the film and the movie is slated to release this year.

Also read: Ananya Panday Enjoys A Fun Evening With Her Siblings Rysa And Ahaan, Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.