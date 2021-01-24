DYK Vijay Deverakonda Sent 3 Ice-cream Trucks On His B'day For His Fans In Hyderabad?

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is often seen engaging with his fans on social media as well as in real life. Did you know Vijay sent three trucks of ice cream on his birthday to his fans? According to Pinkvilla, the actor normally does not like celebrating his birthday and switches off his cellphone from midnight. Read further to know what made the Arjun Reddy actor cater to his fans in such a creative way.

Vijay Deverakonda sent three trucks of ice cream to his fans

The Taxiwaala actor has won millions of hearts with his movies. Vijay Deverakonda's movies have garnered him a huge fan following. While he was shooting for a film, he sent three full trucks of ice cream on the streets of Hyderabad. In 2018, he tweeted the same on his official Twitter handle. Vijay wrote that while shooting in the sun, a thought crossed his mind. He added, "What if I got 3 ice cream trucks to drive around the city and give out free ice cream to everyone going about their day in the heat. The traffic cops, the street vendors, students, employees."

A few days of shooting in the Sun made me think of this.



What if I got 3 ice cream trucks to drive around the city and give out free ice cream to everyone going about their day in the heat. The traffic cops, the street vendors, students, employees. pic.twitter.com/tisrb8Ot6m — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2018

The truck read Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda and went on from street to street distributing those ice creams to people. He also tweeted that he is throwing a mini birthday party and if one spots a truck, they shouldn't hesitate to go and ask for ice cream. He also asked them to send their happy faces to him so he could feel good about sending those trucks around in Hyderabad. Take a look at the thread here:

So say Hi to the #TheDeverakondaBirthdayTruck



I am throwing the city a party, these trucks will be travelling through most of #Hyderabad. We will be giving away IceCream to as many as possible nd If you spot them, don't be shy just go and take some IceCream:) smile and enjoy it. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2018

Send me pictures so I can see your happy faces. It would make me happy to see your happy faces. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2018

More about Vijay Deverakonda

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film World Famous Lover as Gautham. In the film, he featured opposite several female leads like Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Vijay Deverakonda's movies like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, NOTA and many more were loved by the audience. He is currently working on the film Fighter directed by Puri Jagannath which will also star Ananya Pandey. The film is said to be a romantic-action entertainer.

Vijay will be seen playing the role of a kickboxer. The actor is seen working out and prepping for his role as a kickboxer as he shares his workout videos on his social media. In December, he shared a video of his leg day and wrote beast mode on as he wore a Santa cap while working out. Take a look at the tweet here:

