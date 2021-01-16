Apoorva Arora's Instagram Handle And Other Details About The 'College Romance' Actor

Apoorva Arora is an Indian actor who has been featured in Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati films. The actor has a huge fan base on social media, where she keeps her followers updated about her professional and personal life. If you are a fan of Apoorva Arora, here is more information and facts about her that you must know.

Apoorva Arora's web series

Apoorva Arora has appeared in several films over the years but gained a lot of popularity after her appearance in various YouTube series. The actor was seen in College Romance, in which she shared the screen with Gagan Arora, Keshav Sadhna and Shreya Mehta. Apoorva Arora's College Romance received immense love from fans and the cast became very popular among them on social media. She was also seen in FilterCopy Talkies and shall soon be seen in Wrong Number. Arora has also collaborated with various Indian YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam in the past.

Apoorva Arora's age

Apoorva Arora was born on June 5th, 1996. She is currently 24 years of age.

Apoorva Arora's career in films

Apoorva Arora bagged her first movie in the year 2011, titled Bubble Gum. She went on to star in OMG – Oh My God!, which was directed by Umesh Shukla and released in 2012. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles and Arora portrayed the role of Rawal’s daughter in the film.

The actor has dipped her toes in the south Indian movie industry as well. When she appeared in Kannada film Siddhartha starring Vinay Rajkumar, people mistook her to be the daughter of actor Amala Akkineni. Apoorva has been seen in Kannada and Telugu films like Teenage, Mugulu Nage and Gangsters.

Other than that, Apoorva has also been seen in Marathi film, Manjha and Punjabi film Disco Singh. Moreover, the actor has also been featured in Sathiyo Chalyo Khodaldham.

Last seen work of Apoorva Arora

Apoorva Arora was last seen in Pranaam, which released in 2019. The movie was written and directed by Sanjiv Jaiswal and starred Rajeev Khandelwal, Abhimanyu Singh and Atul Kulkarni.

Apoorva Arora's Instagram

Apoorva Arora's Instagram has over 1.2 million followers. Check out some of Apoorva Arora's photos from her social media handle below.

