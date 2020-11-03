Besties Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Shake Legs Together In Throwback Video

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared a close bond ever since their childhood. When Suhana Khan is in the town, the besties trio makes sure to hang out with each other in and around the city. Pictures of their childhood are also often shared by their proud parents on social media. Even the girls share throwback photos on Instagram.

Recently, Chunky Pandey’s wife, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share an old video of Shanaya and Ananya dancing together. On the occasion of Shanaya Kapoor’s 21st Birthday, Bhavana sent Shanaya the best greetings and shared an adorable video of the cute little girl dancing on the song It's The Time To Disco from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. In the caption of her post, she wrote wishing Shanaya a beautiful day and a fabulous year full of fun and happiness. The priceless video sees the two getting groovy while nailing the choreography.

Previously, Maheep Kapoor also took to Instagram to share an old video of Shanaya and Ananya dancing at the Mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's Mehendi ceremony. In the video, we can watch the two young stars of today who are also among the popularly known friends in Bollywood, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor dancing together. The BFFs are dressed in an ethnic outfit for the wedding function. Ananya looked beautiful in a red lehenga, and Shanaya looked adorable in a pink and green lehenga. Both had adorned their hair with gajra. They are seen matching steps with them is Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan. The trio again danced on the song It's The Time To Disco. Many people commented on the adorable video.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. On the work front, Shanaya made her debut as an assistant director with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

