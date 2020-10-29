Ananya Panday's Mother Cherishes Daughter's Childhood Photos As She Awaits Her Birthday

As Ananya Panday’s birthday is approaching, her mother Bhavana Panday is pretty excited for her daughter’s birthday. She shared some of Ananya Panday’s childhood photos on her Instagram in which the actor looks super cute. Bhavana Panday's recent post is in continuation of the countdown she has started for Ananya's birthday.

Ananya Panday’s mother shared these adorable pictures of little Ananya whose birthday is in two days. Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram handle to share some cherishing moments spent with her daughter. She shared three pictures of Ananya Panday and mentioned in the caption that there are two more days to go for the birthday girl’s special day.

In the first picture, Ananya Panday can be seen sitting on her mother's lap wearing a cute denim dress. Her father can also be seen posing next to her. The next image will certainly melt the hearts of Ananya Panday’s fans as the picture is full of mother-daughter love. Ananya can be seen wearing a cute blue and pink coloured Minnie Mouse veil while her mother can be seen lovingly hugging her from the back. The last picture of Ananya Panday shared by Bhavana Pandey is adorably amazing. The actor is wearing a red polka dot dress with a cute hat.

Fans rushed in to shower love on Ananya Panday's child photos. They stated in their comments how cute she was looking in these pictures. Many other fans swamped the entire comment section with hearts. Let’s take a look at some of the fans’ comments on Ananya Panday’s childhood photos.

Ananya Panday's Instagram

Not only Bhavana Panday, but Ananya also likes sharing such adorable throwback gems with her fans and followers on her Instagram handle. Check out this cute video the actor shared on father Chunky's birthday.

Here’s little Ananya who can be seen getting familiar with a camera in the video. Ananya Panday's family can be seen having some memorable moments. She shared this clip a few weeks ago on the occasion of her father’s birthday. In the video, Ananya can be seen learning to say ‘I love you’ from her father. Later in the video, her mother comes and gives a peck on her cheeks as she adorably speaks some gibberish. Ananya Panday then wishes her father in the same gibberish that she spoke when she was little.

