Ananya Panday Swears She's Good At 'pretending To Cook'; Fans Say 'struggler Didi'

Ananya Panday, in the wee hours of the day, shared a stunning picture of herself in her kitchen with a bowl and whisker in her hand and some fruits and eggs placed around her. Not to miss how Ananya dolled up at home. As seen in the photo shared, the Student Of The Year 2 actor is seen donning a floral orange dress. All eyes are on her hairstyle, that glammed up her look.

Ananya Panday captioned the post as, "Swear I’m really good at *pretending to* cook" Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop amusing comments on her post. A user wrote, "struggler Didi", while another fan said, "Looking so gorgeous." Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram post here.

On Friday night, Ananya also shared how she painted the first unofficial poster of Khaali Peeli. In the caption, she wrote, "Painting the first unofficial poster of Khaali Peeli (ft. Ishaan Khatter and Peppa Pig)" Ananya donned a yellow printed shirt and white pants. She also opted for a little tint of makeup. Take a look.

Also Read | Ananya Panday's mesmerising looks from her recent film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, actors who slayed in black party wear ensembles

Earlier, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor gave fans a virtual view of her sumptuous living room. Ananya bluffed in her caption and said, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes." Later, she revealed through the caption that she was just joking. And, also that she shot something super fun for her fans.

Ananya Panday, in the pic, looks as gorgeous as ever clad in a white one-shouldered top. The Khaali Peeli actor left her hair naturally open, which makes her look perfect. Ananya Panday's caption to the post read, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes. jk shot something super fun for u guys today #StayTuned."

Also Read | Ananya Panday Shares A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Shoot At Home Amid Lockdown; See Pic

What's next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya is currently gearing up for her next, Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. As per reports, the movie might see an online release. However, no official announcement is made about the same.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, in the upcoming Pan India flick, Fighter. The movie is produced by Charmme Kaur and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer and Panday will reportedly play Vijay's love interest in the movie.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Gives Virtual Trip To Her Lavish Living Room With Goofy Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.