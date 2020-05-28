Ananya Panday's Mesmerising Looks From Her Recent Film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, which also marked the debut of Tara Sutaria. Since then, Ananya Panday has gained massive attention from her fans for her performances as well as fashion statements. The actor was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, which turn out to be one of the successful hits of 2019. Take a look at Ananya Panday's looks from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday's stunning looks from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday wore this red dress in one of her initial scenes in the movie. Her dress has a ruched and lace-up pattern. The actor styled her look with matching red gladiator heels. She paired her attire with a snakeskin printed sling bag. Ananya carried her ensemble with a navy blue blazer to act as a cover-up. Her look was further rounded off with dangling silver statement earrings. For hairdo, her hair was parted and styled into loose, glamorous waves.

In one of the scenes, Ananya Panday looked like a million bucks in a pretty pink chiffon saree. Her pretty outfit featured an intricate mirror work on the border. The actor completed her contemporary desi attire with a spaghetti ivory white blouse. She rounded off her look with statement ear studs. Her simple yet stunning avatar with some peachy-pink makeup was the perfect match with her look.

In the picture, one can see Ananya Panday dressed up in a golden coloured sequin dress. Her attire was paired with a pair of fine diamond earrings. The actor looked ravishing with nude makeup, pink lips, and brown eyeshadow. For hair-do, the actor went on to have a simple middle-part straight hair.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday wrapped her shoot for Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will have Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. The film was slated to release on June 12, 2020. But due to the current lockdown situation, the release date of the film might get pushed further.

