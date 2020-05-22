Ananya Panday Takes Virtual Belly Dancing Classes Amid Lockdown; See Pic

During the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities are opening up about the way they spend their day at home. Although some learn a new language, while some indulge in reading, cooking, and much more. But most of all, celebrities are trying to keep their body going by working out at home, munching on something safe and finding new ways to stay fit. And among the many celebrities, Ananya Panday also has found a new way to keep herself fit.

Ananya Panday has been taking virtual belly dance classes as her trainer recently took to social media to share a photo of the actor. In the picture, Ananya Panday can be seen sporting a bubble gum pink coloured sports bra along with a pair of matching lowers.

Ananya all smiles at the camera along with her trainer in a video call. Her trainer also went on to write saying, “Making the most of staying at home. Lockdown 4.0 with Ananya Panday #bellydanceonline #bellydanceonlineclasses #artofbellydancewithsanjana." Check out the post below.

As soon as she posted the picture, Ananya Pandey comments with several happy emojis. Fans also went on to show their love for the post as they commented on all things nice. They commented saying, “Gorgeous looking @ananyapanday Maam, my favourite,” “amazing,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Ananya has also been sharing several posts on her Instagram handle. Seeing the post, it seems like the actor is making the most of her time during the lockdown. As per her Instagram handle, the actor has been giving glimpses of her cooking, working out, makeup tutorials and many more.

On the work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was loved by fans and moviegoers as they lauded their acting skills and storyline. The actor will next be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik, and Ishaan Khattar in pivotal roles. The film is based on the romance genre and is expected for a 2020 release. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

