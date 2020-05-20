Ananya Panday's Throwback Picture As She Wishes Her Aunt, Points Towards Her Love For Cake

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to wish her aunt Vandana Gidwani on the occasion of her birthday. She could be seen posing with her entire family in the throwback picture that she posted. She also wrote about how sister Rysa Panday and she were in a different mood all together after consuming a lot of cake.

Ananya Panday’s wish for aunt

Ananya Panday recently posted a throwback picture on her official Instagram story in an attempt to wish her aunt, Vandana Gidwani, on the occasion of her birthday. In the picture posted, her family members could be seen blissfully grinning at the camera as they were in the middle of a birthday celebration. She also decided to put a virtual sticker crown on the head of her aunt to tell her fans who the birthday girl is. In the picture put up on her Instagram story, actor Ananya Panday has wished her “Sona maasi” as she also sends through her love and affection.

Ananya Panday’s little sister, Rysa Panday, can also be seen in the picture as she seems busy having the cake that has come in for the birthday celebration. Ananya Panday has addressed the look on her sister’s face as she has written that the two girls were in a big mood after having some delicious cake. She also added the quirky, ‘winking with the tongue out’ emoticon to express herself better. Have a look at the picture posted by Ananya Panday on her Instagram story here.

Ananya Panday had previously spoken about the bond that she shares with her sister Rysa Panday through an Instagram post as she was wishing her sister on her birthday. She uploaded a bunch of pictures with the little girl while she wished her in the caption for the post. She wrote that her sister is turning 16 in 2020. She has also written that she loves Rysa the most in this entire world. Ananya Panday’s fans can be seen hailing the beautiful bond that the two girls share as they have expressed in the caption for the post. Have a look at the post here.

