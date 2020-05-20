Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's 'Fighter' To Get A New Title Before The Release?

The much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer pan-Indian film was tentatively titled Fighter. According to reports, Vijay Deverakona plays the role of a Boxer in the film. It has been reported that he plays the role of a don’s son in the film. It has also been reported that the story of Fighter will revolve around the don and his son. Now, it has been revealed that the title of the movie would be changed. Read on:

Vijay Deverakonda's movie name to be changed

Watched #Badri in the theater 20 years ago, I was in my 6th class. Sang Hey Chiquita for a long time after 😀



I miss you and shooting our film now ❤️



I want you to stay healthy and kicking ass till I decide to retire as an actor 🤗#20YearsofPuriJagan 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/ucr1DM6aPm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 20, 2020

It has been revealed by producer Charmee Kaur that the title of the film was tentative and that the team is working on changing the title of the film. She has also stated that the film unit is working with the tentative title itself and calling the film Fighter. However, the actual title of the film will be revealed later.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Are All Smiles As They Get Clicked With 'Fighter' Crew

While not much has been revealed about the film, it has been disclosed that the film will have a fair share of action sequences and even a little romance. To perfect the action sequences, the Dear Comrade actor also took some professional mixed martial arts training from Thailand. The film also stars Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Pandey in the lead role.

It was also previously revealed that Vijay Deverakonda wasn’t the first or the second choice for the film, Fighter. According to reports, Puri Jagannadh who is the director of the film was planning to cast Allu Arjun for the role of the male lead. He had even taken the script to the actor. However, he rejected the film for some unstated reasons.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Allu Arjun And Not Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Choice For The Film

After Allu Arjun rejected Fighter, Puri Jagannadh made a few tweaks in the script and planned on casting his son Akash Puri Jagannadh in the film. However, that too didn’t work out and the film finally went to Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda has expressed his excitement about the project calling it the ''wackiest'' commercial film he has ever been a part of.

Just a few days before the lockdown was imposed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted at multiple locations shooting for Fighter. It has been reported that about 40 to 50 percent of the film has been shot. According to reports, the movie Fighter will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Puri Jagannadh is credited for directing the film as well as producing it with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's Character In 'Fighter' To Have A Connection With The Underworld?

ALSO READ: Was Vijay Deverakonda Not The First Choice For Rashmika Mandanna's Film 'Geetha Govindam'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.