Ananya Panday Shares Thoughts On 'Khaali Peeli' Digital Release, Spills Beans On Her Role

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently got candid about her upcoming acting venture Khaali Peeli's digital release. While talking to Mid-day, Ananya asserted that she does not look at the digital premiere of the upcomer as a 'compromised release' as the makers aim to entertain the audience. The actor also admitted that the makers did want to watch the film on the big screen.

Interestingly, the Student Of The Year 2 actor admitted that there is no greater joy than watching a movie in a theatre. Panday also asserted that she misses going to the cinemas every Friday. Ananya added that though she swears by the charm of the big screen, the digital release is a prudent move in the current times.

On the other side, while talking about her character Pooja in Khaali Peeli, the 21-year-old actor described it as a trouble-maker. Explaining further, she summed up her experience as liberating. The actor also mentioned that it is the first time that she has attempted action on the screen. She also informed that performing stunts gave her the confidence that she can pull off an action film in the future.

Khaali Peeli's release date & other details

Along with Ananya Panday, the upcoming actioner will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The film, which is all set to stream on Zee Plex from October 2 onwards, is directed by Maqbool Khan under the production banner of Ali Abbas Zafar. The audience will see Paatal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist in the film.

The trailer of the film has suggested that the story of the flick will revolve around Pooja, a prostitute, who runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape will start as a goon and the police follow them.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed the audience that the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer will also be releasing in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bangalore. The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. He also shared a picture of the two lead actors from the film. Ishaan Khatter is leaning on a taxi while Ananya Panday is seen seated on it.

